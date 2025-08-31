A video from a Bhojpuri song promotion recently created a huge storm online. The video caught in the limelight renowned actor Pawan Singh, touching actress Anjali Raghav’s waist at the event in Lucknow. Initially, she smiled on stage, but later she clarified that it was not as relaxed as it appeared. According to her, the gesture was sudden and without consent.

Speaking through her Instagram, Anjali explained that she smiled on stage because she thought it might just be her outfit tag or blouse tag issue. But later, she realised it was an unwanted gesture. She confessed she decided to remain quiet on stage because she was surrounded by the fans of Pawan Singh and did not wish to make a scene in the environment.

The actress continued to say that the incident had shaken her up and that she felt besieged by industry pressure. Shortly thereafter, she declared that she was quitting the Bhojpuri industry entirely. For Anjali, this was not just about one moment but about taking a stand against behaviour she found unacceptable.

Pawan Singh’s Apology

The viral clip elicited fierce responses from internet users. Some accused Pawan Singh of being unprofessional, while others praised Anjali for speaking up. The issue quickly went beyond Bhojpuri fans and became a larger debate on consent and respect.

Amid growing criticism, Pawan Singh issued a public apology. He said his intention was never wrong, and if Anjali felt hurt, he was sorry for the incident. He wrote on Instagram story in Hindi which reads, “Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon. (“Anjali ji, I could not watch your live due to a busy schedule. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intentions toward you because we are both artists. Still, if any of my behavior hurt you, I sincerely apologize for that).”

Final Word

The controversy has become bigger than just a promotional event. Anjali Raghav’s decision to quit the Bhojpuri industry has raised serious questions about power, boundaries, and the way actresses are treated in public spaces. Even though Pawan Singh has apologised, the discussion continues.

