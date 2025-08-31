Maddock Films‘ latest release, Param Sundari, is performing great at the box office. The film promises to rejuvenate the real genre of romantic-comedy drama with Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, this article will contain spoilers for the film, as we will discuss the ending of the latest rom-com Bollywood film.

Will Param Get Sundari in the Ending of Param Sundari?

After failing in many startup ideas, Param invested in a new Soul Mate business, which was pitched to him by Abhishek Banerjee’s character. However, to get some investment, Param’s father urges him to prove his startup app right by finding his own soul mate.

Following this, Param travels all the way to Kerala as the app believes that Sundari is his true soulmate. After trying to impress Sundari for weeks, Param comes to know about Venu, who is the childhood friend of his soulmate.

Even the village announced the marriage of Sundari & Venu, which broke the heart of the Delhi boy. Despite this, Param, with the support of Ammu, the younger sister of Sundari, tried to prove his love in front of everyone.

Param Gets a Major Shock in the Ending

When Sundari was about to confess her love for Param after a discussion with Ammu, the main lead character comes to know that the Soulmate business app was fake. Param’s father confronted him in Sundari’s Homestay and disclosed this truth.

This revelation makes Param believe that Sundari may not be his soulmate, as the application was fake. The father of the Delhi boy told him to disclose the real truth to Sundari, which broke her heart into pieces.

Sundari immediately wants Param to leave the place, but he was stuck in a conflict as Venu wants him to participate in the final boat race and to represent the village. After the village won the trophy for the first time in many years, Param decided to leave with his father.

At the Airport, Param’s father made him realise that true love only lies between feelings, not in a database or application. After hearing this, Param left the airport and confronted Sundari on her marriage day.

The entire village and Venu come to know about this, and all were racing to chase Param for his actions. However, Venu gave Sundari the choice to choose her life-partner and not force her to marry him, despite being together since childhood.

The movie ends with Sundari saving Param with a boat, and both kissing each other in the middle of the river.

