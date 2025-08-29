Param Sundari has managed to take a good start at the box office, bringing Maddock Films glory with two of its romantic films of the year, taking spots in the list of the top 5 romantic openings of 2025. Tushar Jalota’s romantic comedy managed to surpass every single romantic opening of 2025 except Saiyaara.

Pushes Dhadak 2 Out Of Top 5 Romantic Openers

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has managed to push Dhadak 2‘s 3.65 crore out of the top 5 romantic openers of 2025. Meanwhile, it managed to surpass Maddock Films’ last romantic opening Bhool Chuk Maaf at the box office, as well.

Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

On Friday, August 29, Param Sundari earned 7.25 – 8 crore, according to early estimates. The film registered an occupancy of 12.9% in the theaters, and while it was expected to join the top openers of 2025, it could not achieve that milestone!

The tenth biggest opening of 2025 is claimed by Sunny Deol. His action biggie Jaat earned 9.62 crore on its opening day and has managed to claim the spot till date. While it was expected that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film might push him out of the top 10 and claim the spot, it missed the target by a huge number. Hopefully a good word of mouth for the film might push the weekend numbers better!

Check out the top 5 box office openings of romantic Bollywood films of 2025.

Saiyaara: 22 crore Param Sundari: 7.25 – 8 crore* (estimated) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 4.5 crore Metro In Dino: 4.05 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

