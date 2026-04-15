Lukkhe, a thrilling action drama set in the center of Punjab, is directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banner of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP.

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Lukkhe Cast

The eight-episode series, created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha, stars Raashii Khanna and KING, a well-known Indian rapper, songwriter, and singer making his acting debut. Lukkhe also features Palak Tiwari, who is making her streaming debut, and Lakshvir Singh Saran in key roles. Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza are other members of the ensemble cast.

Lukkhe Plot & Release Date

The explosive fictional musical action drama Lukkhe is a Prime Original series set in the vibrant city of Chandigarh, where crime, ambition, and rap culture collide.

Rival rappers MC Badnaam (KING) and OG (Shivankit) are embroiled in a deeply personal grudge that blurs the boundaries between art and resentment, and at its center is a compelling story of revenge and redemption.

In the end, Lukkhe is a coming-of-age tale formed by suffering, love, and ambition—embodied in its central idea. It combines intense action, gunfights, and unadulterated musical intensity.

Lukkhe will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 8.

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