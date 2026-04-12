Project Hail Mary is on track to cross the $250 million milestone at the North American box office. It will be the second 2026 release to cross this domestic milestone after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The sci-fi flick is also on track to surpass the global haul of Will Smith starrer Men in Black II. It will be inching closer to the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi adventure movie has collected a solid $6.8 million, making it the 2nd-biggest 4th Friday ever for March releases. It declined by 33.7% from last Friday. It is more than Gravity’s $6.1 million 4th Friday gross. The domestic total of the movie has hit $238.9 million cume in 22 days.

According to media reports, Project Hail Mary is tracking to earn between $23 million and $27 million on its 4th three-day weekend. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $203.9 million, and, when combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit $442.8 million. It will cross the $500 million milestone this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $238.9 million

International – $203.9 million

Worldwide – $442.8 million

Inches away from surpassing Men in Black II worldwide

Men in Black II is the sequel to Men in Black, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in leading roles. The film received generally mixed reviews from critics, who considered it weaker than its predecessor. However, Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith were praised for their performances, along with the action sequences. Despite this, it went on to achieve strong financial success.

Men in Black II collected $445.1 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Project Hail Mary is less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of Men in Black II. It is the third-highest-grossing Men in Black installment in the franchise.

How does it stack up against the Men in Black movies worldwide?

Project Hail Mary has surpassed the worldwide haul of Men in Black: International. It grossed $253.9 million worldwide.

Men in Black 3 – $654.2 million Men in Black – $589.4 million Men in Black II – $445.1 million Project Hail Mary – $442.8 million Men in Black: International – $253.9 million

Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Maru was released on March 20.

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