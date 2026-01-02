Actor Tommy Lee Jones faces a deep personal loss after his daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead at the age of 34 in an upscale San Francisco hotel during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, authorities received an emergency call at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco. Emergency responders arrived soon to assess the situation and declared one person dead at the scene, later identified as Victoria.

Victoria Jones’ Cause Of Death

Victoria Jones’ cause of death has not been revealed yet, per TMZ. However, further details from an insider added more context to the ordeal. “A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive, and the hotel staff was alerted,” the source informed the Daily Mail. “CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene.”

Another account revealed that a hotel guest first noticed her on the 14th floor of the Fairmont. The guest believed she might be intoxicated and alerted staff. Employees soon realized she was unresponsive and acted quickly by calling for help. Officials have not reported signs of trauma to her body. No drug paraphernalia was found, and no indicators were pointing to self-harm.

Victoria Jones’ Early Life & Film Career

Victoria Jones was born in 1991 to Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Her early life stayed close to the film world, shaped by her father’s career. She entered the film world early and made her first movie appearance in 2002 with a small role in her father’s film Men in Black II. In 2003, she appeared in an episode of One Tree Hill. In 2005, she acted in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father.

Tommy Lee Jones Praised His Daughter’s Talent

Victoria eventually stepped away from acting, with her last on-screen role as a cheerleader on One Tree Hill. She remained present at times, offering support to her father during public appearances on red carpets. Her life stayed mostly private in later years, making the news of her death feel even more sudden and unresolved.

Jones had spoken warmly about working with his daughter after directing her in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. “She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he said. “When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

Victoria Jones’ Personal Life & Marital Status

Victoria Jones was known for keeping her personal life away from the public eye, choosing to focus attention on her professional work rather than her private relationships. She rarely spoke about her family or romantic life in interviews, maintaining a clear boundary between her public and personal worlds. According to available public records and credible media reports, she was not married at the time of her death. No confirmed information about a spouse or long-term partner has been disclosed publicly.

Tommy Lee Jones’s Marriages

Tommy Lee Jones has been married three times. His first marriage to Kate Lardner lasted from 1971 to 1978 and produced no children. He later married Kimberlea Cloughley in 1981, and their marriage ended in 1996.

With Kimberlea Cloughley, Jones had two children. Their son, Austin Leonard Jones, was born in 1982 and later worked as an actor, composer, and musician. Victoria was their younger child. Jones married his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, in 2001. They do not have children together.

