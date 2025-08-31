Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari is picking up the pace at the Indian box office. The romantic comedy has clocked double-digit scores and showcased good growth on Saturday. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 11 Bollywood releases of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 report!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official figures, Param Sundari earned 10.07 crores on day 2, a 37% jump from the 7.37 crores earned on the opening day. Tushar Jalota’s film is the go-to choice of the audience, leaving behind War 2, Mahavatar Narismha, and Saiyaara.

The net box office collection of Param Sundari stands at 17.44 crores after two days. It is expected to grow further today and land in the vicinity of 30 crores after the opening weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 7.37 crores

Day 2: 10.07 crores

Total: 17.44 crores

Param Sundari beats 11 Bollywood films of 2025

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will soon compete with Metro In Dino, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and other prominent releases of 2025. But before that, within 48 hours of its release, Param Sundari has axed the lifetime collections of Crazxy (14.03 crores) and 10 other films.

The list includes Nikita Roy (1.28 crores), Kapkapiii (1.50 crores), Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (1.80 crores), Kesari Veer (1.88 crores), Phule (6.76 crores), Ground Zero (7.77 crores), Superboys Of Malegaon (5.32 crores), Azaad (7.61 crores), Loveyapa (7.69 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores), Badass Ravikumar (13.78 crores).

What is the Param Sundari budget?

Maddock Films has produced the romantic comedy at an estimated cost of 60 crores. In two days, it has recovered approximately 29% of the budget. The pace is good so far, but it will start facing competition from Baaghi 4 on September 5, 2025. Only time will tell if Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will add a success to their filmography.

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 1

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 17.44 crores

Budget recovery: 29%

India gross: 20.57 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 43: Mints 712% Higher Earnings Than Mohit Suri’s Last Film – Massive Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News