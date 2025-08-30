Tushar Jalota’s directorial Param Sundari has made its debut at the Indian box office. The romantic-comedy drama has scored the 5th highest day 1 in Sidharth Malhotra’s career. As for Janhvi Kapoor, it has scored the second-biggest opening of all time. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much did Param Sundari earn on day 1?

The official figures are out, and Param Sundari has accumulated 7.37 crores on its opening day. Maddock Films’ production opened to mixed reviews due to its reportedly predictable storyline. While Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer was predicted to open with double-digit scores, that unfortunately could not happen.

Param Sundari is also facing competition from Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani’s War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha at the box office. It will now be interesting to see which film emerges as the #1 choice of the audience during the weekend.

Clocks the 5th biggest opening for Sidharth Malhotra

The highest day 1 collection in Sidharth Malhotra’s career was registered by Ek Villain (16.72 crores). In fact, the only other film that clocked a double digit score was Brothers (15.20 crores) back in 2015. It’s been 9 long years since the actor has unlocked the milestone, which was again missed by Param Sundari.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s biggest openers of all time below:

Ek Villain: 16.72 crores Brothers: 15.20 crores Thank God: 8.10 crores Student Of The Year: 7.48 crores Param Sundari: 7.37 crores

Where does it stand among Janhvi Kapoor’s top opening days?

It’s been a fruitful scenario for Janhvi Kapoor, who’s scored her second-best opening with Param Sundari. Her Bollywood debut, Dhadak, will continue to topple the list with earnings of 8.71 crores on day 1.

Here are Janhvi Kapoor’s highest opening days at the Indian box office:

Dhadak – 8.71 crores Param Sundari – 7.37 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores Roohi – 3.06 crores Ulajh – 1.37 crore

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 1

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 7.37 crores

Budget recovery: 12%

India gross: 8.69 crores

