Mahavatar Narsimha has been in theatres for over a month, but that doesn’t stop it from achieving new milestones. Ashwin Kumar’s Indian animated epic devotional action drama has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Housefull 5 at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 35 report!

How much has Mahavatar Narsimha earned in India (35 days)?

According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha added 1.02 crores to its kitty on day 35 from the Hindi and Telugu belt. It has almost wrapped up its run in the Tamil belt, along with Kannada and Malayalam. There was another 31% drop in earnings compared to 1.48 crores earned on the previous day.

There’s nothing to worry about as Mahavatar Narsimha is already a blockbuster at the box office. It has accumulated a total of 236.13 crores net in all languages. Made on a budget of only 15 crores, Ashwin Kumar’s film has registered staggering profits of 1474%. Not only is it the highest-grossing Indian animated film in history, it is also the most profitable Bollywood film of modern times.

Mahavatar Narsimha at the worldwide box office

It’s been a decent run at the overseas box office, as the Indian animated epic devotional action drama amassed 26.10 crore gross. Combined with the excellent domestic total, the worldwide earnings surge to a whopping 304.73 crore gross.

Drumrolls, please, because Mahavatar Narsimha is also now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It has left behind the global earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, which concluded its lifetime at 304.12 crore gross.

Here are the top 5 worldwide grossers of 2025 in Bollywood (gross earnings):

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 561.24 crores War 2: 361.97 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 304.73 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores

The next target is War 2 (361.97 crores), but that will remain out of reach as Ashwin Kumar’s film will be out of theatres in the next few days. Param Sundari has also joined the box office battle, which has led to a decrease in the show count. However, the run has been glorious and a benchmark for any upcoming animated film.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 35

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 236.13 crores

ROI: 1474%

India gross: 278.63 crores

Overseas gross: 26.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 304.73 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

