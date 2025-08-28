Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 should have now crossed the 500 crore mark. But the mixed reviews badly impacted the box office run. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer still needs over 100 crore to beat the OG 2019 War. Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

In 14 days, War 2 has accumulated 239.56 crores at the Indian box office. It was released on a Thursday, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. So, the YRF spy thriller will conclude its second week today.

In 2019, War had concluded its 14-day run with box office collections of 280.60 crores. This means, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR‘s film is lagging behind by almost 41.04 crores in the domestic market alone!

War 2 Overseas Earnings

The pace has slowed down overseas, too! The 100 crore club looks out of reach for War 2 now, which has earned 76 crore gross at the international box office in 14 days.

In its lifetime, War had accumulated 91.58 crore gross overseas. Although difficult, it is to be seen whether the sequel will be able to achieve that mark or not.

War 2 vs War Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, War 2 earnings have surged to a total of 358.68 crore gross. It still needs a whopping 108.14 crores in its kitty to beat the global lifetime of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff‘s War (466.82 crores).

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is currently the 39th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the predecessor stands at the 22nd position. The target is pretty far, and at the current pace, it will stay out of reach. Hopefully, War 2 will showcase some good growth during the third weekend, although that is also unlikely considering the arrival of Param Sundari.

War 2 Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 239.56 crores

India gross: 282.68 crores

Overseas gross: 76 crores

Worldwide gross: 358.68 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Box Office Day 1: Will Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Axe Sitaare Zameen Par To Become #8 Opener Of 2025?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News