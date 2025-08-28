Ever since the Baaghi 4 poster unveiled, excitement among the franchise fans has been humongous. Following the teaser release, here comes the most-awaited asset drop update from the film. Curtains are set to rise from the highly anticipated trailer of Baaghi 4. Well, this is not going to be a regular trailer launch event; instead, it has a Bigg Boss twist. The much-awaited trailer of the Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer action thriller will be first previewed exclusively inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, giving fans a unique experience.

Baaghi 4 Trailer Release Update

Yes, you read that right. Baaghi 4 trailer will premiere exclusively inside the Bigg Boss 19 house in the presence of the reality show host Salman Khan, along with the film cast Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. For the first time ever, a film trailer will be launched inside the Bigg Boss house, making the event both unique and exciting.

A source close to the development revealed that Salman Khan will be shown the trailer on stage with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The special segment will be filmed on August 29, with the trailer premiering exclusively on stage the same day. It will air on television on August 30, followed by a digital release for fans on August 31.

Baaghi 4 Promises Darker, Bloodier Action

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4 is set for release, and the excitement is already building. The fourth installment promises to be fiercer, bloodier, and packed with more action than ever before. Interestingly, it also marks the first A-rated film under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie, facing off against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist in the fourth installment. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in pivotal roles.

According to insiders, the trailer will showcase an intense face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Unlike the previous parts, which were designed as family-friendly entertainers, this chapter is said to take a darker, edgier turn. Director K Harsha is reportedly going all out to deliver a raw action drama with the grit and intensity of the boldest films.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5th September.

