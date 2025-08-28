John Abraham’s new spy thriller, Tehran, has been making waves since its direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 (Z5) earlier this month. The film bypassed theaters and hit small screens directly on August 14, 2025.

Based on true events, the film explores a high-risk mission that blends spying, politics, and treachery. After a good response, the film has now widened its ambit with another streaming service joining in.

When & Where To Watch Tehran Online?

Tehran first premiered on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025, and within just two weeks, it has now arrived on Netflix as well. The streaming giant announced the film’s release with a poster on X, writing, “ACP Rajeev Kumar ki bohot badi zimmedaari ya qurbaani? Dekhiye Tehran, now on Netflix.” With this double release, audiences now have the choice to watch John Abraham’s political thriller on either ZEE5 or Netflix.

ACP Rajeev Kumar ki bohot badi zimmedaari ya qurbaani?

Dekhiye Tehran, now on Netflix.#TehranOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/pELbzJjXKW — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2025

More About Tehran

Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran is loosely based on the 2012 assassination attempt on Israeli diplomats in Delhi. John Abraham portrays ACP Rajeev Kumar, a Special Cell officer who begins looking into a city bombing. What cuts as a normal investigation will further drag him into the perilous world of international politics. His pursuit of the truth takes him from Delhi to Iran, where he will be forsaken by his country and marked as an enemy in a foreign land.

Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar take the lead, with Madhurima Tuli, Alyy Khan, and Elnaaz Norouzi filling out the rest of the cast. Ketan Sodha and Tanishk Bagchi work on the music, while Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films handle the rest of the production.

Arun Gopalan avoids exaggerated action sequences and instead focuses on tactical operations, surveillance, and tense chase scenes. Furthermore, John Abraham departs from his trademark high-energy characters. He delivers a restrained and multilayered portrayal of a man cut off from the rest of the world amid a global crisis.

With positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the film’s release on Netflix, along with ZEE5, gives it a bigger reach and makes it accessible to a wider audience.

Check out the trailer for Tehran below:

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: 8 Iconic Road Trip Films To Watch If You Loved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: From Dil Chahta Hai To Wild Wild Punjab

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News