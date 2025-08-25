Wondering what to watch this week? We’ve got you covered. On Netflix, three fresh picks are waiting—one is a comedy wrapped around a murder mystery, while the other two dive deep into the complexities of love and relationships. Over on Jio Hotstar, you’ll find three exciting additions, including an adventure from the Lego Disney universe and a title linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that’s just the beginning—scroll down for the complete lineup, trailers, and detailed synopses.

Netflix

Metro In Dino (Hindi)

August 29, 2025

Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, weaves together the stories of four couples across different Indian cities. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film explores love, heartbreak, and human connections in today’s world.

The Thursday Murder Club (English)

August 28, 2025

A delightful crime comedy directed by Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club follows four retirees—a retired spy (Helen Mirren), a former union leader (Pierce Brosnan), a psychiatrist (Ben Kingsley), and a nurse (Celia Imrie)—who form a club to solve cold cases for fun. But when a real murder occurs in their retirement community, they launch a full-scale investigation.

My Life with the Walter Boys S2 (English)

August 28, 2025

After a summer in New York, the protagonist heads back to Silver Falls, Colorado, where she finds herself caught in a love triangle with the Walter brothers—all while juggling the ups and downs of teenage life.

Jio Hotstar

Thunderbolts (English)

August 27, 2025

Based on Marvel Comics, Thunderbolts delves into themes like trauma, mental health, isolation, depression, and the risks of bottling up emotions. The story follows a team of anti-heroes assembled by CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine for secret government missions. However, they soon discover it’s all a setup. To survive, they must confront their pasts, uncover de Fontaine’s true intentions, and take on the formidable enemy, Sentry.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite (English)

August 25, 2025

After Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White stop Gaston from seizing their kingdoms, he enlists Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen to finally defeat the princesses. Learning of Gaston’s scheme, the princesses rally allies with the help of the Magic Mirror—Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella join the team. Together, the princesses prepare for the ultimate battle of good versus evil.

Atomic (English)

August 29, 2025

Starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif in the lead roles, Atomic is an action-adventure set across North Africa and the Middle East. The two find themselves entangled in a plot involving the smuggling of a nuclear weapon. They must choose between saving themselves and stopping the weapon from falling into the wrong hands, all while evading intelligence agencies and a dangerous cartel.

Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (English)

August 27, 2025

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel to The Terminal List, starring Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and David Digilio. The series explores the protagonist’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA operative.

Songs of Paradise (Hindi)

August 29, 2025

Inspired by the real life of Kashmir’s first female radio singer, Raj Begum, the story is set when women faced numerous challenges in breaking into the industry.

Zee5

Shodha (Kannada)

August 29, 2025

Shodha follows Rohit, a lawyer whose life turns mysterious when his wife, Meera, goes missing after an accident. When Meera reappears, Rohit insists she is an imposter, while she claims he is suffering from brain trauma. The series explores themes of memory, identity, and trust as the story unfolds, keeping viewers on edge with its suspenseful twists.

Lionsgate Play

Better Man (English)

August 29, 2025

The story follows a pop star, depicting his rise to fame, struggles with psychological issues, fall from grace, and eventual resurgence, while also exploring his childhood and trauma. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film is said to be based on the life of Robbie Williams but portrayed through a chimp with human-like abilities. The cast includes Jonno Davies, Robbie Williams, and Steve Pemberton.

Sony liv

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham-The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (Malayalam)

August 29, 2025

The series showcases the underworld of Trivandrum, where the mafia controls milk distribution and flower supplies for temples. It follows a five-member gang, with the leader working on his biography.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Friday The 13th Franchise OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream The First 8 Films For Horror Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News