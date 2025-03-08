Actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 69th birthday recently. Born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in the industry. Let’s look at his journey and net worth.

Anupam Kher has been in showbiz for over four decades and has worked in over 500 films, including Bollywood and Hollywood projects. The actor has proved his exceptional talent in thriller, family drama, comedy, and more genres. Anupam started his acting career in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Saaransh, where he played the role of a 60-year-old father, a role for which he earned commendation despite the movie’s commercial failure.

In his journey, he faced a suitable portion of success and failure. Apart from Bollywood, his international projects include Lust, Caution (2007), Silver Linings Playbook: (2012), and many more. Anupam Kher is now gearing up for his upcoming release Vijay 69. He has also won two National Film Awards and was honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Hindi cinema.

According to media reports, the total net worth of Anupam Kher is Rs 405 crore. According to a report from DNA, Anupam Kher charges around 3 to 5 crore INR per film, and earns INR 30 crore annually. Apart from this, the actor also enjoys a huge following of 7.4 million on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his personal and professional life through posts and stories.

In 2005, Anupam Kher founded an acting school, Actors Prepares. It is one of the most well-known institutes, providing writing, acting, and training courses to many successful actors.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher was first married to Madhumalti under family pressure and later divorced as he was not happy with this marriage. Kiron Kher was first married to businessman Gautam Barry, and were parents to their son Sikandar. However, Kiron Kher also later got divorced as she realised that everything was not right in her marriage. Anupam Kher and Kiron Kher went to Kolkata for Nadira Babbar’s play, and there Anupam proposed to Kiron. The couple got married in 1985, and Anupam Kher happily embraced Kiron Kher’s son Sikandar as his own.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma’s Romance Grabbed More Eyeballs Than Their Bollywood Films: “Shock Laga Ki Itna Logo Ko Interest..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News