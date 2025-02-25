Veteran actor Anupam Kher, renowned for his unflinching opinions and constant defense of the BJP, was recently faced with a question that had been occupying everyone’s minds: Would he ever turn politician? But Kher, always the actor, gave a script-reversing answer that pleased fans and kept them entertained.

In an #AskAnupam session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked him to enter politics full-time, opining that he would be a valuable addition to the Modi government, writing, “The fan asked, “Why don’t you join politics? You will be an asset to the Modi government. You can be a part of the culture ministry… I am sure you will do a great job here.” Kher put paid to the rumors with a clever but insightful reply. “Thanks for the suggestion and appreciation, but I think it is unnecessary to join politics to become an asset to the country. You just have to be a good citizen,” he responded.

While some fans were eager to see him wield political power, others had more pressing concerns, like hair or the lack of it! One inquisitive user inquired, “Hello, Anupam Uncle! How to accept baldness?” He replied with a wink in true Kher fashion: “You don’t have to accept baldness. Simply shave your head. And you will be a valued member of the elite club of baldies!” If only all existential crises were so quickly resolved!

The session hit a surprise roadblock when Kher announced that his X account had been suddenly blocked hours before the Q&A. Although it was reinstated immediately, he could not help but question the platform. “Although my account has been reinstated, I was shocked to find it locked. I’ve been on this site since September 2007. I’ve always been careful about the rules. So I thought it a bit ridiculous. Would be great to know which of my posts broke your rules?” he wrote, directly addressing Elon Musk. It’s a social media thriller in the making.

Professionally, Kher was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s political drama ‘Emergency,’ which delved into the scandalous era under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was historically essential but failed to make waves at the box office. But Kher is not one to take a setback, he’s already on his next big project. The actor has confirmed his 544th film, an untitled film with Prabhas, helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Taking to Instagram on February 13, Kher shared a photo with Prabhas, writing, “ANNOUNCEMENT: I am delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!”

He also praised the film’s director and cinematographer, noting, “The film is directed by the talented #HanuRaghavapudi! And produced by the excellent team of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop! Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!”

Apart from his life in films, Kher was recently awarded by Nobel Prize laureate scientist Professor James Allison for his philosophy of ‘optimism’.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Was In Awe Of Hema Malini After Watching Her In This Movie: “She Was So Wonderful…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News