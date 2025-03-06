Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold personality and unfiltered opinions. She once revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered her the role of Rani Padmavati, which she felt was insignificant. In an interview with Youtuber Ajeet Bharti, Kangana Ranaut opened up on being offered Deepika Padukone’s role in Padmaavat.

The Queen actress shared, “Mujhe Padmaavat bhi offer hui thi. Toh maine unse (director) pucha tha ‘Sir, aapki jo scipt hai, mujhe mil jayegi toh accha hai.’ Unhone kaha, ‘Mai kabhi script nahi deta.’ Maine kaha, ‘Toh sir heroine ka role kya hai?’ Kehte hai, ‘heroine ka role sirf itna hai, woh usko pehli baar mirror mein dekhta hai, aur woh taiyaar ho rahi hoti hai.’

Kangana Ranaut further humorously added, “Aur jab maine actually film dekhi, woh saari film mein taiyaar hi ho rahi hoti hai. And he was right. Woh sirf taiyaar ho rahi hoti hai. Only getting ready. I don’t want to take these names and bring attention to the individuals but I want to ask you which director I should work with?”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the political drama film Emergency.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Aamir Khan’s Throwback Statement On Shah Rukh Khan ‘Manipulating The Media’ Was Trolled: “He Is Extremely Insecure, Has Always Been Jealous Of SRK…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News