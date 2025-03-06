Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari nailed the role of Bibbojaan, a courtesan, in Heeramandi. Aditi shared her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the difficulties she faced during the shooting. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress reminisced about the time when she had to starve for a day to get perfect expression.

Aditi shared, “For me, it was my two mujras. I have grown up dancing since I was a little girl, but mujras were a very different form of dancing. I had learnt Bharatnatiyam, but this was Kathak. Through the lens of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is a perfectionist, and also knows a lot. And it was about getting it right and not disappointing him. That really gave me sleepless nights.”

Talking about her role in the series, Aditi shared that delivering an intense speech was a challenge, and seeing her struggle, Bhansali came up with an idea. “The scenes where I had to give rousing speeches, Sanjay sir kept me starving for a day because these scenes don’t come naturally and I did it very happily because it truly helped me.”

“I was really struggling and he was like, ‘She will now start a love scene. She has to do an intense scene which will look like a shringaar scene. So, go and don’t eat. I was very happy after doing it. I thanked him so much,” Aditi Rao Hydari added.

For the unversed, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Rich Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah in pivotal roles. A second part of the series is already in the works.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Aamir Khan’s Throwback Statement On Shah Rukh Khan ‘Manipulating The Media’ Was Trolled: “He Is Extremely Insecure, Has Always Been Jealous Of SRK…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News