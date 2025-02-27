Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is known for his extraordinary vision, and some of his works have also been inspired by the events from his own life and childhood. One of them is his 2002 tragic magnum opus, Devdas. In an earlier interview, the director revealed how the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was inspired by his father’s struggle with alcohol. Not only this, but in an old episode of Rendezvous With Simi Grewal, SLB had also opened up about his tumultuous childhood owing to his father’s battle with alcoholism.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Having A Difficult Childhood

In Simi Grewal’s show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about his difficult childhood wherein he saw his father battle alcoholism and often become extremely violent. The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela director said, “Ever since I was born, I saw him drink. We saw a lot of violence growing up. We only saw anguish and bitterness against life growing up. He was a violent man. He never whipped us, but that’s how we felt as kids. He was a broken man. I had seen him sitting with his drink at 4:30 in the morning and talking to his dog.”

Not only this but Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s relationship with his father was very strained because of this. He admitted that his father had a dominating personality, which terrified him, and that there were often moneylenders hovering outside their home. Not only this, but he and his father were often treated as social outcasts because of the latter’s drinking issue. The Bajirao Mastani actor also remembered his father’s last words wherein he asked him whom does he loved more out of him and his sister Bela. To this, the director’s late father said, “Obviously, I love Bela a lot.”

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Father Inspired Devdas

In an earlier interaction with Hollywood Reporter, Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted that his 2002 film Devdas was inspired by his father’s lifelong battle with alcoholism. The Padmaavat director said, “And then I have every film as a subtext. From that subtext comes the natural expression. It is not, here is a story of a spy who goes here and does this, and then there was action, and there was beautiful dialogue. No, no, no. It is personal cinema.”

Talking about Devdas, the movie is one of the most celebrated tragedies of Indian cinema. The plot is also based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

