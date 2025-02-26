Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King of Bollywood,” is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Besides his acting and grandeur, he is also known for his iconic residence, Mannat, a landmark in Mumbai’s Bandra. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow has become a pilgrimage site for fans who gather outside to catch a glimpse of the superstar. However, reports now suggest that SRK and his family, wife Gauri Khan, and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam are set to temporarily move out of their beloved home.

The reason? A major renovation project is underway at Mannat and is expected to take up to two years. In the meantime, the Khan family will reportedly shift to a four-floor luxury apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai, which SRK has rented for a staggering ₹24 lakh per month. This decision has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to know more about the changes being made to the actor’s legendary home.

Khan Family reported to move to Jackky Bhagnani’s Puja Casa

Mannat is not just a house, it’s a legacy. Originally known as Villa Vienna, the heritage property was built in 1914 and caught Shah Rukh Khan’s eye while he was shooting for Yes Boss in the late ’90s. In 2001, he purchased the property, and over the years, it has undergone several modifications, including the addition of Mannat Annexe, a six-story extension.

Now, the superstar is set to embark on another round of upgrades. According to Indian Express, Gauri Khan, who is also a renowned interior designer, sought permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in November 2024 to construct two additional floors on the Mannat Annexe. The proposed expansion will add over 600 square meters of space, with an estimated cost of ₹25 crore. Given the bungalow’s Grade III heritage status, all modifications require official clearance, and the work is expected to take up to two years to complete.

During this period, Shah Rukh Khan has leased a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, reportedly owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani. The four-floor apartment is currently owned by his children Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. The apartment is reported to have been rented to SRK for ₹24 Lakh per month.

