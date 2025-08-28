Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. The film marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan and was a massive blockbuster at the box office. Let’s look back at the time when Ameesha Patel made candidly revealed about Hrithik Roshan’s disturbed state of mind post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai after giving back-to-back flop films in the same year. Read on to know more.

Ameesha Patel On Hrithik Roshan’s Disturbed State Of Mind

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha reminisced how her co-star Hrithik was affected after a string of flop films in 2000. She shared, “He and I used to discuss this on set. On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this?” But I think Hrithik is a demi-god; he is a Greek god; he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken.”

Ameesha Patel Encouraged Hrithik Roshan In His Low Phases

Ameesha added, “Hum log dusri film kar rahe the Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage. We used to see on set ki ek Friday pe unki film flop ho rahi hai and on Saturday we are shooting. He used to come very disturbed. Our first film was such a massive hit, and of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he told me, ‘ But Ameesha, apne toh dusri film Gadar dedi, main flop de raha hu, aap Gadar de rahe ho.’ But I used to tell him, ‘Hrithik, real talent ko koi niche nahi kar sakta and don’t worry because tables will inevitably turn.’”

Ameesha Patel’s Reaction On Hrithik Roshan’s Comeback

After giving back-to-back flop films, he made a comeback in 2003 with the film Koi Mil Gaya. The film was again a big hit, and Hrithik’s career took a positive turn. Ameesha, who has witnessed Hrithik’s struggle with fame, was happy to hear about his comeback. She said, “When I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh uncle with Koi Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now, he’s going to come back.’”

