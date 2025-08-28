Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji’s union did not go as expected. War 2 arrived in theatres on August 14, 2025. As planned, it witnessed its biggest box office day on Independence Day. But nothing else went as expected. Where does it stand in the YRF spy universe? Scroll below for a detailed day 14 report!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

Jr NTR and Kiara Advani co-starrer was released on a Thursday, so it will enjoy a 15-day extended weekend. According to estimates, it earned 2.60 crores in all languages on day 14. The action thriller witnessed a slight drop from the 3.81 crores earned the previous day.

The box office collection in India concluded at 239.56 crore net after 14 days. War 2 is now inches away from the 250 crore mark, but it may take longer than expected, due to the arrival of Param Sundari starting tomorrow. The pre-release hype for Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy is high, which means it may pose a considerable threat at the ticket windows.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown in all languages:

Week 1: 209.10 crores

Week 2: 30.46 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 239.56 crores

War 2 vs YRF spy universe at the Indian box office

So far, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR’s biggie has only been able to beat Ek Tha Tiger at the Indian box office, which only ran in the Hindi belt back in 2012. War 2 still needs 46.44 crores to beat Tiger 3 and take over the 4th spot. That is indeed a challenging task, at the given pace. On the other hand, beating the OG 2019 War is out of reach, unless there’s some unexpected growth during the upcoming weekend.

Take a look at the YRF franchise at the Indian box office (net collection):

Pathaan (2023): 543.22 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 crores War (2019): 319 crores Tiger 3 (2023): 286 crores War 2 (2025): 239.56 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 198 crores

War 2 Box Office Summary (14 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 239.56 crores

Budget recovery: 73.7%

India gross: 282.68 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Worldwide Box Office: Rajinikanth Is Only 2.89 Crore Away From The Next Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News