Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR are turning into a rage at the box office with the advance booking of their upcoming biggie, War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the Spy Universe film is trending much higher than the last Spy Universe film at the USA box office.

Salman Khan VS Hrithik Roshan

The last Spy Universe film at the box office was Tiger 3, which could register advance sales of around $200K+ for the premiere day. Interestingly, 7 days before the release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi’s film stood at a gross collection of only $28.4K in advance in the USA. Hrithik Roshan’s film is at a much higher figure.

War 2 Box Office Pre-Sales USA

For the premiere day, the advance sales of War 2 in the USA, has hit a total of $246K. This is 766% higher than Tiger 3’s gross collection in advance for the premiere day in the USA, for the same time frame. In the USA, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film has already sold 9.3K tickets.

Much Below Devara!

The Spy Universe biggie is trending way lower than Jr NTRs last biggie Devara. Jr NTR’s film also starring Janhvi Kapoor, registered an advance sales of almost $1.6 million for the premiere day in the USA against 55K sold tickets with 6 days remaining to the premiere! Ayan Mukerji’s Spy Universe film is lagging way behind!

Will Coolie VS War 2 Impact The Box Office?

It would be interesting to see if Coolie VS War 2 box office clash will impact the numbers overseas and at the Indian box office. Rajinikanth’s film is also trending fairly well, and in all probability, it will overtake Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie at least in the international markets!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

