We’re just a few days away from the big screen explosion, as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth’s dream collaboration is arriving in theatres. Yes, Coolie is all set for a grand release on August 14, and the excitement is in the air. Despite a big clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, the Kollywood biggie is ready for the explosion at the Indian box office on day 1. But will Lokesh be able to do what he did for Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay? Let’s discuss it below!

Lokesh’s filmography doesn’t boast many films, but his quality of work is enough to make him one of the exciting Indian filmmakers of the modern era. It isn’t just about the critical acclaim, as his films have also shone at the box office. As far as the opening day collection is concerned, he has given Vijay and Kamal their career-best opening.

Lokesh Kanagaraj gave Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan their highest day 1 at the Indian box office!

Lokesh Kanagaraj did Vikram with Kamal Haasan, marking their debut collaboration. Thanks to a powerful trailer cut and connection with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), it generated solid buzz around its release. On day 1, it earned a smashing collection of 32.05 crore net at the Indian box office, making it Kamal’s biggest opening ever.

During Leo, the fact that it marked the reunion of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after Master left everyone excited. Further, the chartbuster album, exciting trailer, and LCU theories took the hype to the next level. It helped the film register an earth-shattering start of 66 crore net, giving Vijay his career-best opening at the Indian box office.

Will Lokesh give Rajinikanth his biggest opening with Coolie?

Now, with Coolie, fans would be hoping for Lokesh’s same magic for Rajinikanth. However, the target is a bit difficult to achieve. To deliver the biggest opening for Rajini, the film must beat 2.0’s 60.25 crore net. In a solo release, it looked achievable, but in a clash situation, it looks tough.

Let’s see if Lokesh helps Rajinikanth achieve his biggest opening ever.

