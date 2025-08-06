Son Of Sardaar 2 has failed to meet its expectations and has emerged as a big disappointment. Since Ajay Devgn gets it right with sequels almost every time, this one, too, was expected to perform well at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the film’s content received a thumbs down from most of the audience, resulting in dismal earnings. With this, it has achieved one shocking feat for the Bollywood superstar. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Like its predecessor, the Son Of Sardaar sequel could have performed well with the holiday release. Fans were upset when the makers decided to release the film on a regular day instead of the festive season or a holiday. Apart from missing the holiday period, the comedy entertainer also suffered a lot from the strong run of Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara. And the poor reviews made things worse.

Son Of Sardaar 2 struggles at the Indian box office

Despite being a sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2 never managed to build the excitement around itself, but still, the sequel factor was expected to draw audiences to theatres. Unfortunately, the film failed to reach its full potential and earned a dismal collection. Coming to the latest update, it did a business of 2.8 crores on day 4, a little jump over day 3’s 2.4 crores due to the discounted ticket rates.

Overall, Son Of Sardaar 2 has earned just 29.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic total stands at 34.51 crores. From here, the film might even struggle to reach 50 crore net, forget about the 100 crore mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 7.25 crores

Day 2 – 8.25 crores

Day 3 – 9.25 crores

Day 4 – 2.4 crores

Day 5 – 2.8 crores

Total – 29.25 crores

Son Of Sardaar 2 achieves a shocking feat for Ajay Devgn after 15 years!

For those who don’t know, Ajay Devgn started being a part of sequels or franchise films from Golmaal Returns (2008), which is the only franchise film that earned less than 100 crore net collection. From Golmaal 3 (2010), Ajay had never delivered a franchise film with less than 100 crore collection.

So, with Son Of Sardaar 2, the actor has broken his streak of delivering 100 crore net grossers with franchise films after 15 years.

