Directed by Akiva Schaffer and Seth MacFarlane, The Naked Gun reboot is a take on reviving the comedy genre. Over the years, it somehow got deflected, and nothing seemed to be working. On the other hand, Liam Neeson, who stars as the lead in this movie, hasn’t had a successful film in years. So it’s a win-win situation. The film was released on August 1, 2025, and within four days, it minted quite a bit of money at the box office.

With domestic collection standing at $16 million (opening count) and worldwide collection estimated at around $28 million, as per Box Office Mojo, this film can be considered Neeson’s biggest in 10 years. As it keeps attracting people to the theatres, it is expected that the film will gross more in the upcoming days.

The Naked Gun’s Opening Collection Surpasses Liam Neeson’s Last Projects

The original Naked Gun film franchise, starring Leslie Nielsen, was adapted from the television series Police Squad. However, years later, it was rebooted, and Liam Neeson headlined it as Frank Drebin Jr. It also stars Pamela Anderson, and their onscreen and offscreen chemistry has already become a hot topic of discussion.

Neeson’s last project, Taken 3 (2015), was his biggest movie. It grossed over $326 million at the worldwide box office and collected $39 million in its opening. It’s been over 10 years since Neeson delivered such an attention-grabbing project. The Naked Gun becomes his biggest opening in 10 years with a total of $16 million. In 2024, Liam Neeson was seen in the movie Absolution, which garnered $4 million worldwide and opened with a little over $1 million at the domestic box office. In 2023, he featured in another film, In The Land of Saints and Sinners, which had an opening collection of $1 million. That movie grossed a little over $3 million at the worldwide box office.

How Much Did Liam Neeson Receive As His Salary For The Naked Gun?

Although Neeson’s salary for The Naked Gun hasn’t been made public, reports have been rife that the actor might have taken $5 million as his base salary, which is almost his usual paycheck for other projects (via Parade). Also, given the fact that this movie was made with a budget of $40 million, the amount is expected to be in this range, as he played the lead character.

For those who don’t know, Liam Neeson doesn’t have a set salary per movie. His paycheck has always depended on the film and the production budget. On average, his salary package ranged between $2 million $20 million, or probably more, because back in early 2014, he featured in the highest-paid actors list of 2013 on Forbes. According to the portal, he had earned around $32 million that year. The 73-year-old actor again made it to Forbes’ list next year after earning $19.5 million.

On the personal front, Liam Neeson has found love once again after his wife’s tragic death in 2009. Based on the reports, he is currently dating his The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson. For the unversed, the storyline follows Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr., who becomes a police officer like his father. But now he has to solve a case to save the police department from shutting down; how he will do it is all about the film. May the movie earn more in the upcoming days at the box office. Check out the trailer here:

The Naked Gun Trailer

