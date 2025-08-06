Mahesh Babu’s Athadu is all set to arrive in the theaters on August 9 and fans are celebrating the re-arrival of the 2005 film. Currently, the ticket pre-sales of the film has hit a solid number and it is expected to grow as the film comes close to the release date. The pre-sales on BookMyShow is close to hitting the 50K mark!

Mahesh Babu Roars At Ticket Window!

Mahesh Babu’s craze is evident at the ticket window since the film registered a massive 18.6K ticket sales as soon as the advance booking of the film commenced on August 2 on BMS!

Athadu Re-Release Ticket Sales

In four days of its advance booking, Athadu has managed to register a ticket sale of almost 43.11K. It is currently the 9th best pre-sales for a Telugu re-release on BMS as it enters the top 10 list, pushing Siddharth and Shamili’s Oye out of the top 10 pre-sales for a Telugu film on BMS.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Athadu’s ticket pre-sales on BMS.

August 2: 18.64K

August 3: 10.95K

August 4: 8.02K

August 5: 5.5K*

Total: 43.11K*

* denotes estimates

Will Athadu Re-Release Box Office Enter Top 5 Ticket Pre-Sales?

It would be interesting to see if Athadu’s ticket pre-sales enter the top 5 Telugu pre-sales for a re-release ever on BMS. The fifth spot is claimed by Allu Arjun‘s Arya 2, which registered a pre-sales of 103K on BMS.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales on BMS for Telugu re-releases in India.

Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K SVSC: 78K Indra: 64K Athadu: 37.61K (3 days to go) Mr Perfect: 33K

About Athadu

Rated 8.2 on IMDb and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the official synopsis of Mahesh Babu and Trisha Krishnan’s film says, “A gunman for hire is framed for murder, and assumes a dead man’s identity while hiding from the police.” It streams on Prime Video.

