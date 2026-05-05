Riteish Deshmukh is on a record-breaking spree with his latest directorial, Raja Shivaji. Co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, among others, the historical action drama has passed the Monday test with a strong momentum. Scroll below for the day 4 box office report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official figures, Raja Shivaji earned 6.20 crore net on day 4, including the Hindi and Marathi versions. It maintained a solid pace, with a 52.67% drop compared to the 12.40 crore garnered on the opening day. Word of mouth is positive, and the casting coup, including Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others, is driving massive footfall to the ticket windows.

The total earnings in India have reached 43.20 crore net. Raja Shivaji is made on an estimated budget of 75 crore. It has recovered 58% of the total investments in only 4 days. The discounted Tuesday will easily push the collection beyond the 50 crore mark today.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 11.50 crore

Day 3: 13.10 crore

Day 4: 6.20 crore

Total: 43.20 crore

Now the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film in India!

The historical action drama is witnessing trends never seen before in Marathi cinema. In the last 24 hours, it surpassed Lai Bhaari, Pawankhind, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, and Natsamrat to become the 4th-highest-grossing Marathi film. It will now compete against Riteish Deshmukh’s own Ved to enter the top 3.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in India (net collection)

Sairat: 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva: 76.28 crore Ved: 61.20 crore Raja Shivaji: 43.20 crore (4 days) Natsamrat: 42 crore Pawankhind: 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari: 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali: 35 crore Thackeray: 31.6 crore Timepass: 30 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 43.20 crore

Budget recovery: 58%

India gross: 50.97 crore

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