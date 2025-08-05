Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is now less than two weeks away from hitting theatres. Before it arrives full-fledged, the film will witness its premiere shows at the selected locations in North America (USA and Canada). While there’s still some time to go, it has already started its record-breaking spree at the box office. It has emerged as Rajini’s highest premiere collection in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Rajinikanth is a big crowd puller outside India, especially in North America. While his recent releases failed to touch the $1 million mark in the premiere shows, we saw his insane potential during Kabali. Released in 2016, the magnum opus clocked a smashing $1.92 million and created an all-time record for a Tamil film.

Coolie registers impressive premiere pre-sales at the North American box office

While Coolie is on track to beat Kabali and create history for Kollywood, it has already registered Rajinikanth’s highest premiere collection at the North American box office post-COVID. As per Venky Box Office, the upcoming action thriller has sold tickets worth $1.12 million for the premiere shows in the USA and Canada combined. It includes a sale of well over 38,000 tickets.

Surpasses Vettaiyan and Jailer already!

With $1.12 million already in the kitty, Coolie has surpassed the North American premiere collections of Vettaiyan ($854K) and Jailer ($948K) to become Rajinikanth’s highest premiere collection post-COVID. In fact, it has already taken the lead by crossing $1 million. The way it is trending, it will comfortably beat Kabali’s historic numbers.

More about the film

The upcoming action thriller marks the debut collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. It is set to release on August 14, with its premiere shows scheduled for August 13.

It is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, but it is still expected to rake in a fantastic start at the box office. It is already enjoying huge buzz in the Tamil market.

