Rajinikanth’s Coolie is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated Indian films in recent times. Not just in the Tamil market, but the film has the potential to rake in big numbers nationwide due to the credentials involved. The hype is already at its peak, and even though it is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, the film looks forward to starting big at the Indian box office. Amid this, the makers dropped the trailer yesterday (August 2), but did it help boost the potential of the day 1 collection? Let’s discuss it below!

Coolie trailer boosts the hype to an extent

The much-awaited trailer was unveiled yesterday, and as expected, fans lapped it up the moment it dropped. In the promo, Rajinikanth looks in top form, but there’s nothing special about it as the surprise element isn’t there. All other actors like Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Upendra are presented well. The fast-paced trailer creates excitement, but this one looks a bit underwhelming for those who have seen the trailer cuts of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram and Leo.

Overall, the trailer does the job of boosting the hype for Coolie, but it isn’t up to the expected level. So, the promo has boosted the day 1 potential to an extent, but most of the audience will come to theatres solely because of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s names. Also, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna’s presence will help elevate the film’s opening day numbers.

Coolie is set for a rocking day 1 at the Indian box office, but might stay below Leo

After the trailer release, Coolie is poised to register a bumper opening of 59-61 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. With such a strong start, the film might beat 2.0’s 60.25 crores to become Rajinikanth’s biggest opener in India. However, it might not beat Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to become Kollywood’s biggest opener.

For those who aren’t aware, Leo did an earth-shattering business of 66 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, registering the highest opening for a Tamil film. In the presence of War 2, Rajinikanth’s upcoming biggie is likely to miss Leo’s opening.

