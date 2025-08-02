Rajinikanth is ready to set the Indian box office on fire with his upcoming magnum opus, Coolie. The buzz is at its peak, and the film is expected to fetch mind-blowing numbers on day 1. However, due to Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, the film won’t be able to reach its full potential. The business will suffer, thus impacting its ranking among the top Indian adult openers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Coolie secures an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board!

Yesterday, the makers officially announced that the Kollywood action thriller has been given an ‘A’ certificate, thus restricting its content only to viewers over 18 years old. This makes it loud and clear that it will be Lokesh Kanagaraj’s most violent film ever, and watching Rajini doing all the bloodshed will be a thrilling experience on the big screen.

Coolie is set to be among the top 3 adult openers at the Indian box office

Despite the age restriction, Coolie is all set to register a fantastic start at the Indian box office and is ready to be placed among the top three openings of Indian adult films. Nani’s HIT: The Third Case holds the third spot, with 21 crore net, which will be comfortably crossed by Rajini’s biggie. However, securing the second spot seems tough.

Might fail to cross Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Coolie is looking for a day 1 collection of above 50 crore net, but due to a clash with War 2, it might miss the 60 crore mark. The business in Telugu and Hindi markets will be impacted, thus denting the overall business. As a result, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is expected to stay unbeaten on the list.

For those who don’t know, Animal is second among the top Indian adult openers with a staggering 63.8 crore net. Coolie might fail to cross it. Prabhas’ Salaar is unbeatable at the top with a collection of 92 crore net.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian adult openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Salaar – 92 crores Animal – 63.80 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores Grand Masti – 12.50 crores Raaz 3 – 10.50 crores OMG 2 – 10.26 crores Shootout At Wadala – 10.10 crores

