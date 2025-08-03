Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom started its journey on a strong note but failed to maintain momentum in the following days. It dropped massively on the second day itself, and on the third day, there was some growth, but it was not enough. As a result, the film is heading towards a disappointing total at the Indian box office in the 4-day extended opening weekend, which is not a good sign. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Kingdom earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The trailer of the Tollywood spy action drama generally received a favorable response, which helped gain traction on the opening day. After a solid start, everything boiled down to word-of-mouth. Since reviews and audience feedback are mixed, the film saw a significant drop on the second day and couldn’t even make use of Saturday.

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom did a business of 8.08 crores on day 3, a minimal jump of 7.73% from day 2’s 7.5 crores. Overall, the film has earned an underwhelming total of 33.58 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 39.62 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 18 crores

Day 2 – 7.5 crores

Day 3 – 8.08 crores

Total – 33.58 crores

Turning out to be another failure for Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda hasn’t delivered a single successful film for a long time and is desperately searching for that one box office winner. For those who aren’t aware, his last successful film was Taxiwaala, which was released in 2018. Since then, he delivered four theatrical failures in a row. Unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for even Kingdom.

Reportedly, Vijay’s latest spy action drama was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 33.85 crores so far, thus recovering 25.83% or 26% of the total cost. To be a success, the film must recover the entire budget through domestic earnings, which seems a tough task considering its trend.

