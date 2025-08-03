The Bad Guys 2 is winning against Liam Neeson‘s The Naked Gun as it debuted at #2 above the comedy action. It collected almost $10 million on its opening day at the North American box office. The animated feature is also set to have a bigger opening weekend than the first film released in 2022. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This is the sequel to The Bad Guys, released in 2022 and directed by Pierre Perifel. The original film follows a criminal group of anthropomorphic animals who, upon being caught, pretend to attempt to reform themselves as model citizens. Their leader really wants to change, as a new villain emerges with his own plans. The sequel sees them come out of the requirement to perform their one last heist.

The Bad Guys 2’s day 1 collection at the North American box office

The Bad Guys 2 is set to beat the industry’s projections at the North American box office. It has also collected a strong Friday opening day, as per Box Office Mojo. The animated feature by DreamWorks Animation collected $9.2 million on Friday, the release day. This includes the $2.3 million from the Thursday previews, surpassing the opening day number of its predecessor by 15%. The 2022 OG film collected $8 million.

Projected weekend & how does it stack up against the 1st film

According to reports, the sequel is expected to earn between $25 million and $30 million in its three-day opening weekend. The OG film collected $23.9 million on its opening weekend. Thus, if the sequel lands in the projected range, it will record the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. The first film collected $97.5 million at the domestic box office and $250.38 million worldwide. The second film has the potential to perform better than the OG flick.

More about the film

The Bad Guys 2 also collected $2.9 million at the international box office and allied to the domestic cume, its worldwide collection is $12.1 million. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein starring The Bad Guys 2 was released in North America on August 1.

Box office summary

North America – $9.2 million

International – $2.9 million

Worldwide – $12.1 million

