Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions. Backed by a massive budget, the magnum opus has failed to make even decent earnings at the Indian box office. The opening week recorded a disappointing total, and things worsened in the second week. Both on the second Friday and the second Saturday, the film stayed below 40 lakh. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Tollywood period action drama earned a little above 80 crores in the opening week. On the second Friday, day 9, it earned 28 lakh. On the second Saturday, day 10, it displayed a negligible jump and earned just 38 lakh, as per Sacnilk. If calculated, the film displayed a growth of 35.71%, which is of no use since the overall number is extremely low.

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned a disappointing total of 81.52 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 96.19 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 80.86 crores

Day 9 – 28 lakh

Day 10 – 38 lakh

Total – 81.52 crores

Faces a massive deficit

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this cost, it did a business of 81.52 crores, thus recovering only 27.17% of the total budget through domestic earnings. So, it faces a massive deficit of 218.48 crores or 72.82%.

A bigger disaster than Game Changer?

At the current pace, the magnum opus will likely end its run at around 85 crores, thus ending the run with only 28.33% recovery. This way, it is on track to be a bigger disaster than Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

For the unversed, Game Changer did a business of 136.92 crore net at the Indian box office against a reported budget of 450 crores. If calculated, it recovered 30.42% of the total cost, more than the expected recovery of Pawan Kalyan‘s biggie.

