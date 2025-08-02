Finally, the wait is over, as the much-awaited trailer of Coolie has been unleashed. Starring the legend Rajinikanth in the lead role, the promo gives a glimpse of the madness that will be unleashed on the big screen on the eve of Independence Day. Backed by a strong star cast, the magnum opus is ready to fire all cylinders despite facing a big clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. Keep reading for a detailed trailer review!

Anirudh gets it right, yet again!

Another big Tamil film, and as usual, we had to wait a bit longer for the Hindi trailer. But better late than never, the Hindi trailer is ou,t and it looks like a perfect commercial entertainer, with a stamp of Lokesh Kanagaraj over it. As we have seen in the past, the magic of Loki-Anirudh stays intact, as the background score was on point from the start to the end. It kept me engaged, with perfect elevations whenever needed. The rockstar Anirudh delivers once again!

Rajinikanth looks in beast mode in Coolie’s trailer

After setting the screens on fire with Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj finally gets his hands on Rajinikanth – a dream of every Loki and Rajini fan. As expected, he has tried to use Rajini’s larger-than-life persona, giving him whistle-worthy entries and money shots. But was this the best presentation of the superstar? Definitely not, as it looks routine and there wasn’t any surprise element. Still, Thalaiva looks in beast mode as usual and leaves his impact. Let’s hope he gets a layered character like Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan grab the attention

Apart from Rajinikanth, the trailer of Coolie gives us glimpses of the characters of Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, giving everyone moments to shine. But out of all of it, Nagarjuna and Aamir steal the limelight with their stylish and exciting presence.

Stylish and technically sound trailer

The production value looks rich and justifies the reported budget of 350 crores spent on the making. The color grading and cinematography are also on point, going well with the action thriller genre. The Hindi dubbing, at least in the trailer, looks decent. It’ll be interesting to see if it is in the actual movie.

High on violence; reveals little about the exact plot

Being an ‘A’ rated film, Coolie was expected to be high on violence, and that’s what the trailer even shows. But those violent shots don’t look out of place or unwanted. In fact, they go well with the promo. Talking about the story, the promo didn’t reveal much about any character or the plot. It seems to be a revenge story, where Rajinikanth gears up to avenge his friend’s death. In this journey, he clashes with baddies, who are interconnected in a big smuggling racket.

Coolie Hindi trailer packs a punch!

Overall, the Hindi trailer of Coolie delivers big. Yes, considering Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous trailer cuts (Vikram and Leo), this one looks a bit underwhelming, but overall, it creates excitement. And as one of the goons in the trailer says, “… inki fatke haath me aani chahiye,” I am sure that “sabki fatke haath me aayegi” as it is going to be a mayhem on the big screen with Rajinikanth going all out.

Check out the Hindi trailer here:

