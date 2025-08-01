John Abraham is back doing what he does best – playing an officer trying to save India from a bomb explosion. Tehran trailer presents him in the exact same way. While the superstar has always managed to impress with this deshbhakti avatar, the trailer for his new film also impresses. The trailer hints that the film is based on the 2012 bombing near the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

The trailer promises adrenaline rush and a lot of it. John Abraham’s command over the genre is undeniable right from Batla Cafe to the recently released The Diplomat – he embodies the role of a no-nonsense intelligence officer.

In one of the scenes in Tehran’s trailer, John Abraham says, “baat personal ho jaati hai” hinting at an intense fight and a chase between him and the terrorists. This One man, one war One Mission, route generally wins if the jingoism is kept in check and Tehran seems to be that film.

However, the issue with the Tehran trailer is that it suggests a high-stakes story that could be both thrilling and thought-provoking, but it does not seem strong enough to deliver, generally what such officer saving the Nation films offer.

Moreover, despite the trailer heavily relying on dialogue, it did not offer any intrigue. Even the dialogues were forgetful. I still look for Bollywood film of this genre that makes me learn its dialogue, just like Akshay Kumar made us do it saying ‘Religion wale column mein hum Indian likhte hain, Bold and Capital.’

Beyond John Abraham, the trailer doesn’t give much screen time to the supporting cast and I do not even remember who all did I see. However, the success of such films generally depend on the ensemble. Directed by Arun Gopalan Tehran stars John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, and Neeru Bajwa. Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: War 2 Trailer Review: Jr NTR Vows Marunga Ya Maarunga, Looks Right Into Hrithik Roshan’s Eye But Hey Ayan Mukerji, Sorry, But I Hate Anything Vanilla!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News