John Abraham gave his fans a gift as he announced his next film titled Tehran. The movie that is a thriller has become much anticipated amidst his fanbase as the actor increased their curiosity by revealing the intriguing first look.

After releasing John Abraham’s look which received a lot of love and positive response, makers of Tehran have now shared another exciting development regarding the action thriller.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar now joins John Abraham on location for Tehran shoot. This marks her second feature film after Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar.

Based on true events, Tehran has been generating great buzz ever since announcement, and the addition of Manushi will surely get fans even more pumped up for the movie!

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

