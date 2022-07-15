The actor-writer duo John Abraham and Ritesh Shah is currently filming, TEHRAN & will move on to their next with Director Shivam Nair (Naam Shabana & Special OPS). The film is a geopolitical thriller, with nail-biting events & is going on floors at the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Prominent Director Shivam Nair, with a lot of excitement shares, “Have been working on this geopolitical thriller for a while now with team Fortune Pictures. A lot of hard work & research has gone into the creation of the story structure & this script. Truly, their sense of story crafting is impeccable. We have John Abraham as our lead for this, whose title, we will reveal shortly. Pre-production for this joint venture with Wakaao Films has started as well.”

Advertisement

Fortune Pictures, is a new-age film production house, whose main aim is to create content that not only entertains but also leaves a long-lasting impact on its viewers. The team after the successful completion of MANTO (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & others, Directed by Nandita Das) & TADKA (starring Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, Ali Fazal & others, Directed by Prakash Raj), are now rolling with their 3rd production. They, Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma & Girish Johar, are of the firm belief that there are a million stories, across various genres & scales, waiting to be told that only need the right backing. They are on the lookout for these stories, which not only make dreams come to life but also connect with their respective audiences.

Also, they also have a film to be directed by National Award Winner Srijit Mukherji. It’s an urban light slice of life drama, which delves into the aspect of how unpredictable life can be. There is another drama thriller film, with Srijit, which is being curated presently, based on true events.

Says, Ritesh Shah,” Together, we are doing quite a few projects, with John Abraham & Shivam Nair, being the immediate one. Another one being a female action revenge thriller. I am very comfortable with team Fortune Pictures, their content identification & curation sensibilities, are truly amazing.”

Also, the team is working with, a very prominent filmmaker, from the South, Gautham Menon, for two of their upcoming projects. One, is a romantic musical drama, at the casting stage presently, with music from the legendary A.R. Rahman. The other is another big action thriller, written by Ritesh Shah.

Further, Fortune Pictures is aggressively working on their next with Director Anees Bazme. Its a young comedy entertainer, written by Jasvinder Singh Bath & Ravi Shankaran.

The team is also, in advance talks, with a leading Hollywood production company, to jointly produce content.

Past few years of sheer passion & hard work, Fortune Pictures have incubated & curated a good mix of varied content of different genres across the board.

Must Read: John Abraham’s Throwback Video Of Pushing His Fans Rudely Resurfaces On The Web, Angry Fans Say “Had Respect For This Guy But Now It’s All Gone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram