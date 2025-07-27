After Liger’s disaster, Vijay Deverakonda is aiming to redeem his stature in Hindi cinema with his upcoming pan-India film Kingdom. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film presents the actor in a very raw and gritty avatar in the trailer. Titled Saamrajya in Hindi, the film is promising action, drama, and an intense thriller.

The Hindi trailer of the action drama has managed to captivate me and does not feel like it could have been lost in translation! VD is magnetic, and the trailer capitalizes on it. He looks every bit the powerful, conflicted protagonist!

Saamrajya trailer also hints at a bromance, but the layers are still kept under wraps. The film absolutely looks massive, and the trailer sets the premise in an intriguing manner. The action looks well-choreographed and delivers immense thrills. Even the dubbed dialogues sound impressive. So far, so good!

The background music in the trailer is impactful, building tension and amplifying the drama. However, Saamrajya trailer lacks the pan-India appeal despite getting the tone right with the Hindi trailer of Kingdom! There are obvious glimpses of a compelling story – a fight for power, betrayal, and perhaps a journey of redemption.

Beyond Vijay Deverakonda, the other characters in the Kingdom trailer do not offer anything substantial. The trailer is undoubtedly intriguing, but it doesn’t quite establish any strong emotional connection. The dialogues in the Hindi trailer are building the momentum, and hopefully, the film might help VD redeem his lost glory at the Hindi box office!

Saamrajya trailer introduces Vijay Deverakonda as a hidden spy on an intense mission. Everything in the trailer falls in the right place. Though it does not offer anything phenomenal, neither action, nor dialogues but still it is a trailer that manages to grab your attention!

Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Ramavath Chintu & Ayyappa P Sharma, Kingdom and Saamrajya are releasing in the theaters on July 31.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

