The Independence season is all set to bring two Spy worlds for the audience. While Ayan Mukerji will rule the theaters with his Spy world in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR, Faruk Kabir is all set to deliver his spy world with Salakaar! Starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, the film is all set to arrive on JioHotstar on August 8.

The trailer of the film has been released, and it is based on an Indian spy who spies on Pakistan and lives there for one of the biggest secret missions that could change the fate of the nuclear war between the two nations!

Naveen Kasturia plays a spy and Salakaar‘s glimpse into this world of power, politics, and potential betrayal. The concept of the film – an advisor who is a hidden hand in Pakistan is inherently fascinating, and the trailer successfully sets up a world where power plays are paramount, and allegiances are constantly shifting. It hooks you with the idea that nothing is as it seems, and that’s a huge plus.

Moreover, one of the strongest aspect of the Salakaar trailer are the dialogues that hit hard! Naveen Kasturia looks every bit of his part and Mouni Roy‘s suspense is intriguing enough! India VS Pakistan is an issue that never goes wrong with the slightest of an effort and the trailer boasts a raw and gritty narrative that does not seem to disappoint till this point!

However, while the premise is intriguing, the trailer seems to reveal a little too much of the plot’s trajectory and most of the key twists. For a film that relies on suspense and political intrigue, holding back could have been the masterstroke for a film that seems too familiar to Mission Majnu and other Spy worlds.

While the drama is evident, the trailer doesn’t quite establish a strong emotional connect nor does the music help elevate the trailer any bit. After a point it struggles but still it seems like this one is definitely not a lost battle.

