Actors often go under the knife but most refrain from speaking about it. Owing to this, many who prefer staying natural are also questioned about their transformation. Mouni Roy is one of the actresses who has time and again been questioned about her face that has drastically changed over the years. Throwback to the time when she reacted to such rumours.

As most know, Mouni made her debut in showbiz with the iconic TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007. It has been almost 15 years to that and one can only expect a lot of changes. But time and again, there have been questions about her fuller lips and cheeks.

During one of the promotional events in the past, Mouni Roy was questioned about her plastic surgery during a media interaction. The actress responded to rumours saying, “Aap the waha pe? Kon log?).

When her manager tried to avoid the question, Mouni Roy interrupted and said, “No no, I want to answer this, it’s fine. Well, jin logo ki aap baat kar rahe hai, mujhe lagta hai wo phantom ghost log hai jo apne screens ke piche chup ke wo sab likhte rehte hai. (The people that you’re talking about are phantom ghosts who hide behind their screens to write such stuff).”

Mouni Roy continued, “Agar aap kisiko jante hai ya aap the mere sath agar apne dekha mujhe aise kuch karte hue, toh mujhe boliye? Toh aise question ka mai zarur answer dungi aapko par ye bohot hi waahiyat question tha jiska mere paas koi answer nahi hai. (If you know somebody or you were with me and have seen me undergo anything as such, do let me know. I would love to answer but this is a disgusting question and I have no response to it.) Anything else? Thank you!”

That was sure a clap back by Mouni Roy.

