The Kapil Sharma Show is without a doubt one talk show that always makes us laugh. Not just the host and TKSS crew, but the guest too always leave us chuckling. A show is known to have guests visit to promote their upcoming films, this weekend Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik visit the show to promote their next, Thar

In a recent promo of the show, the host jokingly asked the Ram Lakhan actor how he feels now that he will become a grandfather. For those who don’t know, in mid-March, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to social media to reveal they were expecting their first child. Scroll below to know Anil’s sassy response to being asked how he feels about becoming a ‘nana’ soon.

In the new promo, Kapil Sharma asked Anil Kapor, “Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap (When you came to know that you are going to become a grandfather, did you feel any older or you became five years younger).”

Responding to Kapil Sharma, Anil Kapor said, “Jaise tu ghar mein shaadishudha hai, bahar tu kuwara hi ghumta hai. Toh mai bhi sirf ghar mein nana hu, bahar mai 5 saal thoda aur chota hu. (Like you are a married man in your house, but are a bachelor otherwise. Just like that, I’m going to be a grandfather in the house, but outside…)” Kapil stepped in with “Jhakaas!” after hearing his response.

Check out The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

Announcing the news of her pregnancy on social media in mid-March, Sonam Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Raj Singh Chaudhary’s Thar, set to release on Netflix on May 6. He will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. This film is scheduled for a June 24 release.

