Reality shows have now become a rage in our country. More than daily soaps, people prefer watching reality shows these days including Salman Khan led Bigg Boss, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and if the reports are to be believed Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is also coming on television soon. Reportedly, TikTok fame Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu are all set to enter Shetty’s show and entertain their fans. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jannat and Faisal rose to popularity through TikTok and are now really popular on social media with Jannat having over 40 million followers on Instagram and Faisal having over 27 million followers on Instagram. For the unversed, the duo is also good friends with each other and are reportedly dating but haven’t really spilled the beans on their love life yet.

As of now, the names that were doing the rounds for Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and Sriti Jha. Now, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh’s name is also doing the rounds on social media.

A source close to ETimes confirmed the news and said, “While Faisal is confirmed, talks with Jannat have reached an advanced stage. We are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. We are also in negotiations with Shashank Vyas. We are expecting to finalise the list within a few days.”

If the lineup is true, this season of KKK will be super entertaining with all the popular names being a part of the same.

What are your thoughts on Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Tell us in the comments below.

