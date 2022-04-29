Lock Upp has witnessed all of its contestants reveal some deep dark secrets about their personal lives in the past. Even host Kangana Ranaut opened up about facing sexual harassment just at the age of 6. Now, it is inmate Payal Rohatgi who has revealed that she is infertile and has been trying to conceive with her fiancé Sangram Singh for 4-5 years. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Sangram had recently entered the reality show to surprise his ladylove. He even mentioned how he wants to tie the knot as soon as she is out of the show. But it is Payal now, who is revealing some complications in their relationship that even led to the delay of their marriage.

Advertisement

Payal Rohatgi in the Lock Upp house revealed, “I can’t get pregnant. We are trying for 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn’t happen). And once a troll called me ‘baanjh (barren).’ I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can’t have kids, he deserves to have his own kids.”

But Sangram Singh has been the best possible partner who accepts the reality and still loves the Lock Upp star the same. He told ETimes, “Payal is a very brave girl. I am proud of her. Yes, her IVF failed and the doctors told her that she won’t be able to conceive. But, so what? What is most important is that we love each other as we are. Tomorrow, the same problem I could have had; maybe I was unable to produce kids. Would Payal have left me then? Certainly not. Yes, she did tell me that I should start looking for someone else to marry and have kids of my own, but I could only laugh at what she suggested. We are together and we shall remain together forever.”

Sangram Singh even revealed that they have been planning surrogacy but their first priority is now adoption. He still plans to tie the knot with Payal Rohatgi in a July wedding.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Lock Upp updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: TikTok Fame Jannat Zubair & Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Confirmed For Rohit Shetty Led Reality Show? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube