Shehnaaz Gill is the queen of hearts and there’s no denying that. Her one glimpse takes the internet by storm and her fans club goes gaga over it. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted in the city and fans are now pouring so much love into her videos of the same and praising her for her se*y attitude. Scroll below to watch the video.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and from her cute moments on the show to her love story with Sidharth Shukla, fans loved every bit of her on the show. The beauty has been making headlines since morning today, as she’s reportedly making her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush Sharma in Salman’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Now, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in the city wearing a sheer black shirt and paired it with denim jeans. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and a red sling bag and flashed her million-dollar smile as always.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Sana’s video, a user commented, “S*xy is not a Shape It’s an Attitude🔥😍.” Another user commented, “The super star of tomorrow.” A third user commented, “WOW that’s our adorable QUEEN 👑” A fourth user commented, “She looks so pretty ❤️❤️❤️my girl..”

Meanwhile, a source close to India Today confirmed Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut and said, “Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie.”

What are your thoughts on Sana getting papped in the city and flashing her million-dollar smile? Tell us in the comments below.

