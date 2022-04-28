Lock Upp has lately been one of the most discussed shows on social media and looks like the contestants are spicing it up even further with their entertaining antics. The show is nearing its end and there seems to be a lot of tension about who takes the first-ever trophy of this show home. In a recent turn of events, Poonam Pandey was seen giving everyone an open show by taking a bath in the yard area.

For the unversed, the show has been experiencing record-breaking viewership numbers since the last few weeks and the social media engagement around it is also high. Contestants like Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora have already been doing quite well in the jail, gaining added support from the audience with every passing episode. Kangana Ranaut, as the host, has also been winning hearts through her fair judgements on the reality series.

In a recent episode of Lock Upp, Shivam Sharma was seen taking a bath in the open with just his underwear on and Poonam Pandey also decided to follow his lead. She put on a show for the inmates and Payal Rohatgi stayed in the area giving her company. The rest of the contestants, however, stayed inside the jail, discussing Poonam’s chances of leaving the show soon.

Munawar Faruqui was heard commenting on Poonam Pandey’s work on the show as he said, “Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko Jo chahiye tha woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya.”

Prince Narula added on the discission and said, “See, all those men who want to see Poonam will keep voting for her till the end. They will always vote for her because they want to see what she will do next.”

Joking, Munawar Faruqui further spoke about Poonam Pandey’s fan base and said, ”If she promises on Thursday-Friday episode to take off t-shirt if the audience saves her or vote for her in highest numbers, they she will win the show.”

