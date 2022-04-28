The last Wednesday of April is marked as a Denim Day. It comes after an Italian court passed a judgment against a rape victim in 1998 just because she was wearing jeans. In a recent chat, Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana shared her views about the same and even slammed those who judge girls based on their clothes. Scroll down below to know what she said.

Before becoming a household name on Salman Khan-led reality show, Khurrana was a model, actress and singer in the Punjabi industry. Although in the reality show, she was constantly seen in a tussle with Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, the actress grabbed attention for her romance with her co-contestant, Asim Riaz.

Celebrities, especially female artists come under netizens’ radar for their fashion sense and they’re often seen getting criticised for their clothes. In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Himanshi Khurrana talking about Denim Day, says, “It feels great to know that people stood up for the right in such huge numbers but at the same time it is so sad that they had this reason to stand up for.”

Himanshi Khurana also commented on what would happen if such things happen in today’s time, the actress shares, “Yes, people still have this mindset that if a girl wears clothes of her choice like short clothes or whatever then she is ‘asking for it’. How can someone else decide what a girl is asking based on her clothes? It is that person’s mindset which is making them look at females in that manner”

Talking about the contrast between men and women, the Sadda Haq star says, “We live in a society where if a girl wears clothes of her choice, then she is slut shamed whereas if a guy wears clothes of his choice people call him bold, outgoing, creative and what not. The sad part is even in today’s time such a mindset exists”

“Such days are the days where we are being reminded of our primitive mindsets and society’s perception towards women, we take this day as an opportunity to create awareness in the minds of people,” Himanshi Khurana concludes.

