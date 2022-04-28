Actor Karan Wahi who is playing a pivotal part in the new season of the upcoming Never Kiss Your Best Friend, says finding appreciation from the audience in an already established show is challenging.

He adds he too had a story of kissing his best friend.

While Karan Wahi watched the first season of the show as an audience, he shared how his character in the show is adding a layer to the story.

Karan Wahi told IANS : “It is actually a challenge for me as an actor when you know that two actors are already loved by so many people! But it was an exciting space for me to get in because it is actually taking the story to the next level. Yes, the name and the profession of my character are the same, his name is Karan, an actor! But keeping that aside, it is a very different character from who I am in real life. Since there are not many shows on love stories on OTT, this is an interesting space for me to explore.”

As the story of the show revolves around two best friends – Sumer Singh Dhillon and Tanie Brar, and how their relationship is going through ups and downs based on crossing the lines between love and friendship, Karan shared even he had his share of such situation.

“Yes, even I kissed my best friend and got a friend-zoned a couple of times. It is a kind of weird place to be in but that is life. When I was reading the script, what I found fascinating is, that our show is not like other love triangles that we usually watch in the cinema. In the end, the audience actually gets an answer, an unusual one!” Karan Wahi signed off.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend, featuring Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi along with Karan Wahi, is releasing on April 29, on ZEE5.

