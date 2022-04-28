After winning the 11th season of Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde was just seen appearing on some comedy shows, but she wasn’t offered any daily soap. In 2020, she appeared in a web show Paurashpur and before that she was part of Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan. In the past, she has been often accused of throwing tantrums and even after exiting Gover’s show the actress was called out by the makers. In an interview with a leading portal, the actress spoke about the same and also shed some light on her relationships.

Although the actress has acted in multiple shows in the past her character Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai was most loved. However, she later opted from the show due to personal reasons which then erupted in controversy about her alleged unruly behaviour on the sets.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Shinde says after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai she wasn’t approached by any daily soap makers. “There is money, fame and a lot of good work in television, but people have assumed that I don’t want to act in TV shows. And since I wasn’t offered anything nice, I explored the digital medium and did a couple of web shows.”

Shilpa Shinde adds, “Bhabi Ji… was my comeback show and after that, I didn’t want to do something where I just had to stand and give expressions.”

Meanwhile, the actress is known for speaking her heart out but she often faces backlashes as people assume she’s throwing tantrums.

Talking about the same, Shilpa Shinde says, “There have been certain issues, but if those are being projected as throwing tantrums or having an attitude, then I don’t want to say anything. I am clear, forthright and not diplomatic about things, so people feel I am short-tempered and lose my cool. But the truth is the truth.”

The actress also spoke about her relationships and why she never settled with someone special after her fall out with Romit Raj, she says, “Romit and I were engaged a long time ago and I was very young at that point. I didn’t want to settle down at that time, but everyone around me felt it was the right age to get married. Subsequently, things didn’t work out between Romit and me, and the relationship fell apart.”

“After my engagement broke off, I did get into another relationship, but that was a very bad experience. Maine apne kaan pakad liye that I would steer away from relationships. I’ve realised that I am happy being single. I can’t be answerable to anyone. When I am working, and if someone asks me where I am going or what I am doing, I can’t keep answering him,” Shilpa Shinde concludes.

