Soon after the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the news about upcoming season started creating a lot of buzz on social media. Everyone began speculating who’ll participate and who they want to see. Meanwhile, several names like Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, and Shivangi Joshi, among others have been floating for a long time. Now as per the latest reports, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha will also be seen in the latest season.

For the unversed, Arjun Bijlani took home the winner’s trophy in season 11 while Divyanka Tripathi stood second. The actress lost her chance to win the stunt-based reality show by a small margin. Reportedly, Rohit Shetty along with the team of the show will be heading to South Africa for the shoot in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the latest report by India Forum claims that after refusing her participation in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rubina Dilaik has finally agreed to do the show. Along with her Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha and Bigg Boss 15 fame, Rajiv Adatia has also been confirmed to participate.

However, there’s no confirmation from the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi, neither Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha and Rajiv Adatia have approved anything yet.

A few months back, when Shakti actors’ name first started circulating online, she was quick to react to the news. Talking to the same entertainment portal, she told, “I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It’s just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin.”

Apart from Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Shivangi Joshi, Bollywood Life had earlier shared the rumoured names such as Erica Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Arti Singh, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia and Paras Chhabra.

