Karan Kundrra has now become an overnight sensation on social media. Ever since the handsome hunk has appeared in Bigg Boss 15, his popularity has multiplied overnight. From his game tactics to his romance with Tejasswi Prakash, TejRan fans leave no chance to trend them on social media. Earlier today, Karan donned a Pathani kurta-pyjama with his name written in Urdu on it and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan’s growing popularity is proof that his fans really love him a lot. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been promoting his latest track ‘Bechari’ which is sung by Afsana and stars Divya Agarwal opposite him. The song has been getting immense love from his fans across the globe.

Now, Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a black Pathani kurta-pyjama today and looked his best as always in ethnic attire. His kurta had his name written in Urdu over it and now netizens have been reacting to it.

Take a look at his video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to his video, a user commented, “Kabhi ram navmi ya diwali ya holi pe kiya hai yeh?” Another user commented, “Urdu me likhwaya andbhakto haters kaha ho ao zara hago thoda sa😂😂😂” A third user commented, “I have not seen any Muslim stars show OM like him” A fourth user commented, “Your name should be written as كاران … what wrote on your back is horn in my language 😂”

What are your thoughts on Karan Kundrra donning a Patani kurta-pyjama with his name written in Urdu over it? Tell us in the comments below.

